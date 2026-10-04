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'I worry about it a lot' - Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson opens up on his dementia fears
Ferguson admits his fears over dementia
In a candid interview with The Observer, Ferguson admitted he has significant worries about developing dementia later in life. Before his managerial career, Ferguson played professionally in Scotland for 17 years, frequently heading heavy leather footballs.
With recent studies establishing links between heading the ball and brain diseases, he acknowledged the realities he faces. He explained: "I worry about that myself because I headed the ball a lot. All footballers did. Dementia's a challenge for anyone getting older. You worry about it a lot. I always say to myself: 'I'm 84 [laughing]. If I get to 85, I'll be all right.'"
- AFP
The importance of family and remembering Cathy
The 84-year-old also took time to reflect on his late wife, Cathy, and the profound impact she had on his career at Manchester United. He praised her unwavering support during their long marriage.
"Fifty-nine years is a long time. There was a huge religious part of Cathy, and she always regarded herself as a wife and mother. She never involved herself in my life as a manager. Never complained about it, because she knew it was my job. A fantastic wife, and for the boys – brilliant. She was a great judge of people. Very careful with people who wanted to be friendly with me. She never made it here [to his current house]. We got married on the Saturday morning and I played in the afternoon."
Recovering from a frightening health scare
Maintaining his mental sharpness is a priority for the legendary boss, who shared that he regularly completes quizzes to keep his memory active. He also recalled the terrifying experience of suffering a brain haemorrhage that needed emergency surgery. He detailed the difficult rehabilitation process in a recent interview with BBC Breakfast.
"I had lost my voice; I couldn't speak. That was a frightening moment. I remember my grandsons coming to see me and I had lost my voice. Then they brought in a therapist and she started doing things like asking me to write down the names of birds, names of animals, names of rivers. That way my voice came back," he said.
- AFP
What is next for Ferguson?
Ferguson continues to enjoy his retirement while closely watching how Manchester United have progressed. He remains focused on supporting his family, particularly his brother Martin, and maintaining his health through reading and daily mental exercises. Fans can expect to hear more insights from him as he promotes his upcoming book, sharing detailed reflections on the 21 most pivotal matches of his remarkable football journey.
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