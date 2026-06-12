Tottenham-bound Marcos Senesi joins Lionel Messi & Co in Argentina World Cup squad as replacement for injured Leonardo Balerdi

The management team expressed deep disappointment for the sidelined defender while explaining the meticulous process behind electing his successor.

Confirming the medical diagnosis and subsequent selection strategy via social media and press conferences, the Argentina national team stated: "Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be part of the squad that will play in the World Cup."

Scaloni added: "Today's test left me satisfied and cleared up many doubts regarding what the team might be lacking... Maybe I'll take one or two more days to announce Balerdi's replacement."