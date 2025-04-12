'She just won't go away!' - Kyle Walker & wife Annie Kilner to go to WAR with Lauryn Goodman over autobiography project as AC Milan star's ex-mistress threatens to 'tell her truth' about their affair
Kyle Walker and his wife Annie Kilner are ready to take legal action over a planned autobiography from the AC Milan star's ex-lover Lauryn Goodman.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Walker's ex-mistress planning tell-all autobiography
- AC Milan defender fathered two children with Goodman
- Walker family consulting lawyers over book