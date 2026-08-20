Wolves complete loan signing of Wales international Jordan James from Rennes

Securing a dynamic presence in the engine room has been central to Peixoto's summer rebuild at Molineux, and the Portuguese coach believes James brings the ideal blend of athleticism and second-tier know-how to his tactical setup: "Jordan is a box-to-box midfielder, with a lot of quality, and knows the Championship well which is important for us," Peixoto told Wolves' website.

"He is a clever player, an intelligent player, and can play in two or three positions in our way of playing and structure. The more players who know the Championship, the better."