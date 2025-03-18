'Everything revolves around the result' - Wojciech Szczesny explains major difference between Barcelona and Juventus as goalkeeper admits he must make decision on his future soon
Wojciech Szczesny has commented on the differences between Juventus and Barcelona, as well as reflecting on his future with the Catalan giants.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Barca yet to taste defeat with Szczesny in goal
- No talks held over his future
- Polish goalkeeper compared Barca with Juventus