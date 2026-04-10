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محمد صلاح - أسطورة ليفربولkooora

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With Salah's move looming, how did the Saudi Pro League poach European stars from Liverpool?

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The Egyptian star is set to join Roshen next summer

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is poised to follow a well-trodden path taken by several former Anfield stars.

Last month, the forward confirmed he will leave Liverpool at the end of the current campaign, with several reports linking him to a move to a Saudi Pro League club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

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    European Champions Quintet

    If confirmed, Salah will become the sixth player from Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League final starting XI to join the Saudi Pro League.

    The Egyptian star had opened the scoring from the penalty spot, guiding Liverpool to a 2-0 win and a sixth European crown—their first since 2005.

    Liverpool’s starting line-up that night was as follows:

    Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

    Defence: Alexander-Arnold – Virgil van Dijk – Joel Matip – Andy Robertson

    Midfield: Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson

    Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané

    All five attackers from that lineup have since moved to the Saudi Pro League, and it now appears that Salah will soon join them, completing the sextet.

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    Fabinho: the double-winner

    In summer 2023, five players joined the Saudi Pro League from various sources, headlined by Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, whom Al-Ittihad acquired from Liverpool for roughly €47 million, per media reports.

    Although the first season proved challenging, the second was historic: Fabinho’s performances helped Al-Ittihad secure the Roshen League and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup double for the first time in the professional era.

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    Henderson… A Short Trip

    That same summer, English midfielder Jordan Henderson joined Al-Ittihad from Liverpool in a deal reportedly worth €14 million.

    That spell lasted only half a season, however, as the midfielder moved to Dutch side Ajax in January 2024 and then to Brentford in the summer of 2025.

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    Vinaldom… Al-Ittihad’s star

    The third midfielder, Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, arrived in the Saudi Pro League two years after departing Liverpool.

    After leaving Liverpool in 2021, he spent a season with Paris Saint-Germain then a year at Roma before Al-Ittihad secured his services for €8 million in the summer of 2023, according to press reports.

    Since arriving in the Eastern Province, the Dutch midfielder has impressed under both former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard and current coach Saad Al-Shehri, with whom he has found his best form.

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    Mani... Arab champion

    In attack, Senegalese winger Sadio Mané joined the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023 when Al-Nassr signed him from Bayern Munich for €30 million, just one season after his departure from Liverpool.

    Although he has demonstrated his value to the capital club, his sole trophy to date is the Arab Club Championship, which he won shortly after arriving in 2023.

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    Firmino: Asian champion

    The fifth player is Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who Al Ahly signed in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer after his Liverpool contract expired.

    Two seasons later he moved to Al Sadd in Qatar, but he departed as a continental champion, having guided Al Ahly to their first AFC Champions League title and earning the competition’s Player of the Tournament award.

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