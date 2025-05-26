Arne Slot, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the biggest winners and losers of the 2024-25 Premier League season

It's been a glorious campaign for certain coaches, clubs and players - but an absolute nightmare for others...

For some football fans, this wasn't a vintage Premier League season. Liverpool turned the title race into a procession, while Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton were so poor that nobody else has been in anything resembling relegation trouble for months.

However, a lack of excitement at both ends of tables didn't make for a lack of talking points. Liverpool's surprising - and record-equalling - 20th championship success was an incredible story in itself, while there was no shortage of final-day drama, with five clubs scrapping for three precious Champions League places.

Then there was the fact that Tottenham and Manchester United, two members of the supposed 'Big Six' (which is surely no longer a thing?!), endured historically-bad league campaigns and were, thus, driven down towards the foot of the table by a pack of admirable underdogs.

Below, GOAL runs through the big winners and losers of a quite remarkable 2024-25 Premier League season...