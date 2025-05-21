arteta Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

'They have failed and I'm tired of it!' - Arsenal legend's brutal verdict on another trophyless season as Mikel Arteta is told Gunners must win Champions League to 'prove people wrong'

ArsenalChampions LeaguePremier LeagueM. Arteta

Emmanuel Petit has brutally told Arsenal and Mikel Arteta that they have "failed" this season after their Champions League heartbreak.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gunners without a trophy once again
  • Mikel Arteta told he must win Champions League
  • Arsenal lost to PSG in semi-finals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match