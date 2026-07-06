Victory of champions? Winners and losers as England produce a World Cup performance for the ages at the Azteca that proves Thomas Tuchel's team CAN go all the way

Here, more than anything else, England proved that they could respond to adversity. It started from minute one, really. Mexico pressed. England took the sting out of the game. And when the moment came, they struck. Bellingham provided the first, a clever diving header at the far post from a Bukayo Saka cross. He made the same run again 98 seconds later. Kane provided the pass for a 2-0 lead after 38 minutes.

And then it all went a little bit insane. Some suspect defending off a set-piece saw the ball fall kindly to Julian Quinones six yards out. He smashed home, and England scraped to half time 2-1 up. The second half needed control. But insanity ensued. England came out strong, and Nico O'Reilly hit the post. Then, down the other end, Jarrell Quansah slid in too enthusiastically on a Mexico counter-attack. He went off the ground, went over the top of the ball, and clattered his man. A VAR check confirmed what looked bad in real time - and Quansah was sent off.

But England countered back. Anthony Gordon darted beyond the Mexico defence and touched the ball around Raul Rangel, who dragged him down. The referee pointed to the penalty spot. Kane missed a spot-kick in the first game against Croatia. He converted here. Then Mexico got a penalty of their own - this one softer after Kane clipped Brian Gutierrez while attempting to clear the ball. Raul Jimenez, who really could have had four on the night, buried it.

At that point, Tuchel had a decision to make: play it out, or bunker down? He went for the latter. On came Dan Burn to anchor a 5-3-1 that saw off wave after wave of Mexico attacks. Jordan Pickford punched. Burn leapt and headed. Even Kane was back in his own box, lashing balls away. It was never comfortable. It was never easy. But perhaps it was never going to be.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Mexico City...