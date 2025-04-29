William Gallas reveals why Arsenal can be confident of beating 'flaky' PSG as they bid to reach first Champions League final since 2006
William Gallas has claimed PSG lack experience ahead of their huge trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night in the Champions League semi-finals.
- Gallas says Arsenal can learn from PSG's scare against Aston Villa
- Believes semi-final tie is '50/50' before kick-off
- Admits Champions League trophy hunt is wide open