Will Ferrell & Hollywood consortium at Wrexham? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney told what is required in order to handle ‘completely different ball game’ of next promotion push
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been told what Wrexham would require in the Championship, with a Hollywood “consortium” being mooted.
- Stunning takeover completed in 2021
- Have enjoyed back-to-back promotions
- Further investment required at some stage