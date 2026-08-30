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Revealed: Why Emiliano Martinez rejected rival offers to complete £7.5m Chelsea transfer amid Juventus links
Chelsea secure bargain deal for World Cup winner
Chelsea have swiftly reinforced their goalkeeping ranks by signing Martinez from Aston Villa in a cut-price £7.5m deal. The 33-year-old had been pushing for an exit throughout the summer window, prompting Villa to sanction his departure following the arrival of Zion Suzuki from Parma.
The Blues initially planned to stick with Robert Sanchez as their primary shot-stopper. However, the Spaniard's unconvincing display in the Premier League opener against Fulham forced the club's hierarchy into a change of heart, accelerating their pursuit of a reliable number one.
Despite coming close to joining Italian giants Juventus earlier in the window, Martinez brushed aside alternative offers. According to The Guardian, the former Arsenal man was determined to head to west London, heavily influenced by the opportunity to feature in Alonso's tactical setup.
- Getty Images Sport
Martinez outlines Stamford Bridge ambitions
Speaking to Chelsea's official website, the veteran goalkeeper expressed his immense satisfaction at finalising the transfer. "I’m delighted to be at this football club," Martinez stated. "Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon – I can’t wait to get started."
The Argentine also highlighted his fierce competitive drive, making it clear he expects to challenge for major honours under Alonso. "I want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match."
A brutal demotion for Sanchez
Martinez's arrival on a three-year contract immediately reshapes the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. He is expected to slot straight into the starting XI, completely altering the landscape for the incumbent goalkeepers.
Sanchez now faces a bleak future in west London. The former Brighton man has effectively been demoted to third choice, with Belgian youngster Mike Penders positioned to serve as Martinez's primary understudy.
Chelsea are aiming for a massive improvement following a dismal 10th-place finish last term. With Alonso now at the helm, the club hierarchy expects this revamped squad to mount a serious challenge for Champions League qualification.
- AFP
Sanchez heads for the exit door
With Martinez taking the gloves, Chelsea will pivot their focus toward resolving Sanchez's immediate future. The Spaniard has been completely frozen out and must find a new club before the transfer window slams shut. The Guardian report adds that his representatives are already fielding interest from teams across England, mainland Europe, and Saudi Arabia.
On the pitch, Alonso could hand his new £7.5m signing an immediate debut. Martinez was registered before Friday's deadline according to Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill, putting him in contention to feature in Sunday's clash against Brighton.
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