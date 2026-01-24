Chelsea FC v FC Noah - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Jude Summerfield

'When the moment is right' - Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior gives update on Mykhailo Mudryk as return to training is rubbished amid doping suspension

Liam Rosenior has given an update on suspended Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and says he hopes to speak with the Ukrainian soon. The 25-year-old has not played competitively since November 2024, having been charged with a violation of the English FA's anti-doping rules in June 2025 following a failed drug test. Mudryk's career has been stuck in limbo ever since having been placed under an indefinite provisional ban, which could eventually be upgraded to a four-year suspension.

  • Mudryk's career in jeopardy after suspension

    Mudryk has been stuck on the sidelines for the better part of two years after being placed under an indefinite ban for breaching doping rules

    At the time, Mudryk said: “I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance. 

    “This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened. I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

    While that off-field battle has continued, little progress seems to have been made. Mudryk is unable to train with his team-mates due to the ban and has kept a low profile, though in September he was hit with a six-month driving ban for repeat offences.

    Former club Shakhtar Donetsk have backed him, with sporting director Darijo Srna recently saying: "When we speak about Mudryk, we don't think about the money, we speak about the human being. We feel so sorry for him. We know he is 100 percent innocent - he will show that. We support him like an ex-player, a human being and a friend. We don't think the money is important."

    • Advertisement
  • Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Rosenior to speak with Ukrainian 'when the time is right'

    Graham Potter was Chelsea's manager when Mudryk first signed for Chelsea and he has since been succeeded by Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and now Rosenior, who took the reins at Stamford Bridge earlier in January.

    Asked if he's spoken with Mudryk yet, Rosenior said: “Not yet. It’s definitely something that I want to do, but there are many things I want to do and haven’t been able to do.

    “But, no, he’s a magnificent player. He’s had a really difficult time and when the moment is right for me and him and the club, I’ll definitely have a conversation with him.”

    He added: “The time is right when I speak with the board and the sporting directors and when it’s right that he’s in a place where I can have an impact, in a positive way, on his career.”

    Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!

  • Murdyk rebuffed Arsenal to join Chelsea

    Mudryk was famously a transfer target for Arsenal, Chelsea's London rivals. However, the Gunners were usurped by the Blues, who agreed an initial £62 million (€70m/$84m) fee with Shakhtar, potentially rising to £89 million (€100m/$121m) in add-ons.

    He made 17 appearances in his first half-season with Chelsea, contributing two assists but failing to register his first goal for the club. That arrived in his first full campaign in west London as he netted seven times, while he had managed three goals and four assists - the majority of which came in the Conference League - in 2024-25 before his season was ended by the ban. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Chelsea FC v Pafos FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7Getty Images Sport

    Winger hasn't played competitively since November 2024

    His 2024-25 season ended in November and Mudryk has not played competitively since. He'll be hoping for a reduced punishment if he is found guilty, similar to the case of Paul Pogba, who was initially handed a severe penalty before it was reduced on appeal. However, Mudryk has not yet officially been given a permanent ban, so there is a still a lot of time left to run in this sad saga. 

    In the meantime, Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
0