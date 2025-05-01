'What the hell is this?' - Ruud Gullit slams Chelsea and Man Utd for 'business over heart' approach and praises Liverpool 'DNA'
Ruud Gullit claims clubs like Chelsea and Man Utd are losing their DNA, praising Liverpool's seamless transition of managers as an example to follow.
- Gullit says Chelsea and Man Utd are losing connection with fans
- Liverpool successfully replaced Jurgen Klopp with Arne Slot
- Reds sealed Premier League title at the weekend