West Ham reach agreement in principle to sign Tottenham winger Manor Solomon in £7m deal

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have finally found common ground regarding the transfer of Solomon. The two London rivals have reached an agreement in principle for the 27-year-old winger, who is now expected to swap N17 for the London Stadium. The deal is understood to be worth an initial £5m fee plus £2m in potential add-ons, alongside a 10 per cent sell-on clause included by Spurs.

The negotiations had previously hit a significant stumbling block over the structure of these performance-related bonuses. Earlier reports from The Athletic indicated that talks were temporarily placed on hold due to financial disagreements. West Ham were initially reluctant to meet Spurs' demands regarding specific payouts triggered by a potential promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.