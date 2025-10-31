Getty Images Sport
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta learns FA punishment following 'two proven breaches' during betting investigation
Paqueta was cleared of four spot-fixing charges in July
The FA began their investigation in August 2023 and Paqueta was charged in May 2024 for allegedly getting booked deliberately "for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market".
The four charges against the 28-year-old related to a Premier League game against Leicester City on 12 November 2022, alongside 2023 fixtures against Aston Villa on 12 March, Leeds United on 21 May and Bournemouth on 12 August.
Former Lyon midfielder Paqueta was faced with the prospect of a lifetime ban if found guilty. However, the regulatory commission found the four charges to be "not proven" following the hearing.
Brazil midfielder thanked West Ham after he was cleared
After the verdict in July, Paqueta said: ”Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations.
"I can't say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.
"To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me - thank you for everything.”
Paqueta has now been sanctioned by FA for 'two breaches'
But Paqueta has now been sanctioned for "failing to comply with a requirement to answer questions and provide information to The FA’s investigation into breaches of the Rules".
Paqueta had denied the two charges, however both breaches of FA Rule F3 were found proven following a hearing. The regulatory commission has imposed a reprimand and a warning over Paqueta’s future conduct.
West Ham say they are pleased the case 'is finally closed'
Following the news, West Ham said they were pleased the investigation "is now finally closed".
A statement on the club's official website reads: "West Ham United acknowledges the statement published by the Football Association today, confirming that Lucas Paqueta has received a warning as to his future conduct, following two proven breaches of FA rule F3, after he was cleared of misconduct charges made against him for alleged breaches of FA rule E5.
"West Ham United and Lucas Paqueta are pleased that this matter is now finally closed. The Club will be making no further comment."
Paqueta almost joined Manchester City before investigation
Paqueta joined West Ham from Lyon in 2022 in a deal which saw him become the Hammers’ club record signing. He has made 130 appearances for the east Londoners, scoring 21 goals and winning the Conference League in 2022-23.
According to The Telegraph, Paqueta was reportedly close to joining Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for £85 million (€96m/$111m) in August 2023, before the FA started their spot-fixing investigation.
Paqueta continues to be linked with a move away from West Ham after being cleared of the four spot-fixing charges. It was reported that Unai Emery’s Aston Villa made a late attempt to sign him in the summer, though he ended up staying at the London Stadium.
The Times have also reported that Paqueta has expressed his desire to leave West Ham, but he appeared to pour cold water on speculation on Wednesday. After the report was published, the ex-Milan star took to social media to post a picture of him and his two young sons, Filippo and Tiziano, with a simple smiling emoji.
West Ham in worrying form under Nuno Espirito Santo
Paqueta and West Ham return to action this weekend when they play host to Newcastle on Sunday afternoon. The Irons are in poor form, having failed to win any of their first four matches under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
The Portuguese was appointed as Graham Potter’s successor at the end of September and earned a 1-1 league draw with Everton in his first match in charge. However, West Ham have since lost three successive games against Arsenal, Brentford and Leeds.
