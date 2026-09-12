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Welcome to the 100 club! Jordan Pickford joins Premier League goalkeeping elite after Everton draw
Pickford reaches historic century at Spurs
Everton goalkeeper Pickford has entered an exclusive pantheon of Premier League greats after securing his 100th top-flight clean sheet. The England international reached the milestone during the Toffees' hard-fought 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, a result that moved David Moyes' side to ninth in the table.
Pickford, who began his career at Sunderland before making a high-profile move to Goodison Park, becomes only the 19th man to reach triple figures for shut-outs since the division’s inception in 1992.
The achievement comes at a time when Pickford is arguably in the form of his life, having recently been recognized for his individual brilliance. The Everton shot-stopper won the August 2026 Save of the Month award for a record-extending fifth time following a sensational reaction stop to deny Eddie Nketiah.
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Chasing the legends of the clean sheet
While Pickford’s century is a monumental feat, he still has a significant mountain to climb to reach the very top of the historical charts. Petr Cech remains the gold standard for Premier League goalkeeping, sitting comfortably at the summit with 202 clean sheets recorded during his illustrious spells with Chelsea and Arsenal.
Cech, who also holds the record for the highest percentage of clean sheets per games played and the most consecutive shut-outs, sits 33 ahead of his nearest rival, David James. The race among active players remains competitive, though Pickford has now solidified his standing among the current elite.
A century of clean sheets for Pickford
Liverpool’s Alisson Becker was the last goalkeeper prior to Pickford to join the 100 club, hitting the mark during a goalless draw with Leeds United in January 2026. Other modern greats on the list include Manchester City’s Ederson, who currently sits on 122 clean sheets.
For Pickford, the journey to 100 has been characterised by high-pressure performances and a relentless work rate, often behind a changing defensive line at Goodison Park, making his entry into this elite group all the more impressive for the Sunderland-born keeper.
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The next generation and missed opportunities
As Pickford celebrates his entry into the history books, other prominent English goalkeepers face a tougher path to the century. Newcastle United’s Nick Pope is currently the most likely candidate to be the next member of the 100 club, sitting on 80 clean sheets. However, Pope has found playing time difficult to come by recently, having lost his starting spot at St James' Park to Lukas Hornicek.
The difficulty of maintaining such a record is evident in the technical requirements, as keepers must complete a full 90 minutes to be officially credited with a shut-out.
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