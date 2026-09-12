Welcome to the 100 club! Jordan Pickford joins Premier League goalkeeping elite after Everton draw

Everton goalkeeper Pickford has entered an exclusive pantheon of Premier League greats after securing his 100th top-flight clean sheet. The England international reached the milestone during the Toffees' hard-fought 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, a result that moved David Moyes' side to ninth in the table.

Pickford, who began his career at Sunderland before making a high-profile move to Goodison Park, becomes only the 19th man to reach triple figures for shut-outs since the division’s inception in 1992.

The achievement comes at a time when Pickford is arguably in the form of his life, having recently been recognized for his individual brilliance. The Everton shot-stopper won the August 2026 Save of the Month award for a record-extending fifth time following a sensational reaction stop to deny Eddie Nketiah.