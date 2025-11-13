Getty
‘Watching too many movies!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo responds to 1,000th goal in World Cup final question & is pressed on potential involvement at Euro 2028
Individual targets: Prolific Ronaldo sets personal goals
Having achieved just about everything - a World Cup triumph aside - Ronaldo has to set more individual targets during the latter stages of his record-shattering career. One of those sees him chasing down four figures on the goal front, with that milestone very much in sight.
Given how prolific he has been for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team - with 143 efforts recorded for his country - it may be that Ronaldo further cements his legacy before gracing another international tournament.
Dream ending: Could Ronaldo reach 1,000 goals in World Cup final?
He will be heading to a sixth World Cup regardless of what he has achieved on the personal front, with the evergreen 40-year-old as hungry as ever to savour tangible success. He has written plenty of Hollywood scripts down the years, allowing the history books to be rewritten, but is not giving too much thought to delivering a fairytale ending on American soil.
Quizzed on whether his 1,000th goal could come in the game that lands him a World Cup winners’ medal, Ronaldo said: “You've been watching too many movies, that would be too perfect. Getting back to reality, all this data makes me happy. A national team never depends on one player, but I like being able to make a difference with goals. It's always good to score goals, that's my position. I want to play in this next World Cup, otherwise I wouldn't be here, but let's take it step by step. If that happened, it would be a good sign, I'd end my career on a high note.”
Evergreen at 40: How Ronaldo moves with the times
Ronaldo is showing no sign of slowing down on the goal front, with the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward priding himself on being able to move with the times. He added on being prolific at an age that few reach as a professional: “Scoring goals is the hardest thing in football. I think I was smart to adapt to modern football, physically and mentally, to different club contexts, the national team, different leagues. I think a truly intelligent player adapts to the circumstances of football, and that's how it should be. I'll think like that until I retire from football. You have to adapt; football isn't the same as it was five years ago. What makes the difference between great players is their brains, their heads.”
While retirement does not dominate his thoughts at present, Ronaldo has admitted that a day in which his boots are hung up for the final time may come “soon”. He has conceded that the 2026 World Cup will be his last.
He has, however, signed a contract with Al-Nassr until 2027 and stated that: “Let's be honest, when I mean soon I mean probably one, two years. I'm enjoying the moment. But when I mean soon, it's not really soon, because I give everything for football. I'm in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything. I have many records. I'm really proud. So let's enjoy the moment, live the moment.”
Will Ronaldo play at Euro 2028? Portuguese GOAT responds
With Ronaldo’s fire still burning, and many tipping him to play on beyond the age of 42, could he grace another European Championship - having previously captured that crown with Portugal in 2016? Ronaldo said when that question was put to him: “The important thing is to focus on this game. The national team is here to play in a final stage. It's another very important competition for the country, for the players, for me too, and everything else isn't relevant right now. Now it's about enjoying the moment.”
Euro 2028 will be heading to the UK and Ireland. Ronaldo has some happy memories in England from his two spells at Old Trafford and is preparing to line up against Irish opposition on Thursday as Portugal seek to wrap up automatic qualification for next summer’s World Cup.
