'I watch all the games' - Mauricio Pochettino offers advice to struggling Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou amid rumours of sensational return to north London for USMNT head coach BEFORE 2026 World Cup M. Pochettino Tottenham USA Premier League World Cup A. Postecoglou

Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently coach of the USMNT, has admitted that he still watches every Tottenham game - amid talk of a stunning return.