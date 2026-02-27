‘It’s a war!’ - Senne Lammens reveals first impressions of Premier League football as Man Utd goalkeeper earns acclaim in debut season

The debate surrounding goalkeeper protection has intensified this season, with many managers calling for stricter officiating regarding the blocking tactics used during corners. Lammens addressed these growing concerns during a visit to the Partington Central Academy on behalf of the Manchester United Foundation ahead of World Book Day. When asked if the authorities need to intervene, he admitted it is a complex issue.

"Of course, there has to be certain rules," he explained. "You can't get to the point where it's too much. That's something that the Premier League has to look towards. You try to protect the goalkeeper sometimes, and maybe there are situations where that could have been protected more. But it's not that only one team does it. We do it as well sometimes... We've scored lots of goals from it, so I understand fully why we do it. You just have to deal with it."