Vote of confidence? Chelsea stand by Enzo Maresca over controversial squad policy as club's feelings made clear

Per The Times, Chelsea have publicly and privately backed Maresca’s approach to squad management following another heavily rotated lineup in midweek European action. The Italian made seven changes for the 2-2 draw with Qarabag, extending his streak to five consecutive matches with at least seven alterations to his starting XI. Despite surrendering points to the Azerbaijani side, who claimed their first-ever draw against English opposition, senior Chelsea figures remain convinced that Maresca’s methods are both necessary and effective for the long term.

The decision to shuffle personnel so frequently has been met with mixed results; Chelsea’s 4-3 win over Wolves and a 1-0 triumph at Tottenham showed the policy can yield results, but defeats like the 2-1 loss to Sunderland and the midweek stalemate have prompted external questions about rhythm and chemistry. Internally, however, there is little concern. Chelsea’s leadership view rotation as a key part of their strategic plan to protect the fitness of their young, evolving squad and to manage a demanding schedule across four competitions.

Wednesday's draw in Baku again highlighted both the benefits and risks of such an approach. A rotated side, averaging just 23 years of age, struggled for cohesion early on, falling behind