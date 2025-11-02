'Some of those takes are absolutely ridiculous' - Virgil van Dijk hits back after Liverpool return to winning ways and insists 'it sounded like we were going to be in a relegation battle'

Such was Liverpool’s worrying run of form that Van Dijk revealed earlier this month that he called a players’ meeting following the 2-1 reverse against United. However, the Dutchman has since criticised the reaction to what was a difficult period for the club, saying the coverage was akin to a side fighting relegation.

Speaking to TNT Sports after his side’s win over Villa, Van Dijk said: "What I have noticed over the last couple of weeks especially is that there is a lot of noise that you have no control over and that we have to deal with as a team.

"Some of those takes are absolutely ridiculous. But you have to deal with that. It's outside noise that can reach certain players, the group. It's about sticking together.

"We're not going out there on the pitch to lose games, we're not going out there to be disappointed after games or leave fans disappointed going home, we want to work our socks off and win games. But there's no guarantee. You play in the Premier League, the highest level, in the biggest league in the world, and it's difficult to stay calm but you have to do if you want to get back to where we want to be. That's up there. But that's something for later in the season to look at.

"Now it's time to keep working, never get too high, never get too low.

"We live in a world now, for footballers at least, because that's the only thing I can speak about, where everyone can have their opinion on so many platforms and everyone knows it better. We have to try to stay away from that and focus on the hard work we've been doing.

"Last season we didn't hear much negative stuff. Everything was sunshine and rainbows everywhere. Now it sounded like, by the outside world, we're going to be in the relegation battle, so that's how it works in the world.”