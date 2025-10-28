Getty Images Sport
Vinicius Junior branded a 'disgrace' for El Clasico behaviour as Brazilian winger accused of 'disrespecting' Real Madrid team-mate
Vinicius' struggles so far this season
The Brazil international’s performances have been inconsistent so far this season and his standing at Real Madrid is strained following public disagreements with coach Alonso. He has scored five goals and assisted four in 10 La Liga appearances, but has yet to register a goal in the Champions League. His reported frustrations are linked to a contract dispute, where talks over a new deal have stalled, and Vinicius is reportedly considering leaving the club in the summer of 2026 if he doesn't feel his status has improved. While his popularity with fans remains high, recent reports indicate tension that is raising doubts about his long-term future in the Spanish capital.
Real star fumes despite El Clasico win
Vinicius reacted angrily to being substituted in the 72nd minute against Barca, replaced by Rodrygo. He was seen gesticulating towards the bench and reports from Spain say that some team-mates and club officials view his behaviour as unhelpful, with disciplinary action now being considered. Broadcaster DAZN even picked up Vinicius' comments as he stormed off the pitch, as he said: "Always me! I'm leaving the team! I'm leaving! It's better if I leave, I'm leaving."
'Don't know what's going on in his head'
Former Uruguay defender Diego Lugano branded Vinicius' behaviour a "disgrace" and told ESPN show Round Review: "This mess at this level is very difficult to witness. Inevitably, his prestige within Real Madrid, within Spanish football, will drop significantly. Every weekend he has a problem, he fights with opponents, he fights with the team. He has a personality, a guy who likes this fight, this confrontation... I don't know what's going on in his head, but his prestige at Real Madrid will definitely drop."
Former Brazil star Luis Fabiano added: "Totally wrong, a lack of respect for whoever is coming on. You can get angry, you can't like the substitution, but you have to respect your teammate and leave quietly."
And ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman was similarly angry, telling ESPN after the match: "It's not about you, it's about the team. It's about the collective. It's about winning. It is about going five points clear. It's about beating Barcelona after they beat you four times last year. It's about winning Xabi Alonso's first Clasico as coach. We shouldn't be talking about someone getting substituted after 75 minutes. It drives me mad."
Bellingham may also be in hot water
Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory wasn’t the only headline to come out of the fiercely contested match at the Bernabeu, which the hosts won courtesy of goals from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. Bellingham has been accused of referencing the infamous Negreira case after an incident involving Pedri and referee Cesar Soto Grado. After claiming he’d been fouled, Pedri appealed to referee Soto Grado to send him off. Bellingham responded mockingly, telling Pedri, "Not even with Negreira!".
Bellingham might also find himself in hot water after he was caught on camera making a lewd gesture, pointing toward his crotch while sticking out his tongue in front of supporters. The incident drew comparisons to the same gesture he made at Euro 2024, which landed him a £25,000 fine.
But the former Birmingham and Borussia Dortmund star was keen to focus on the win. Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "It’s a very important victory for us. We're very happy and it’s a good day. We all put in a huge effort. That’s why we deserve the three points. In the first half, we were really decisive with the ball. Every time we had possession, it ended with a good shot or something positive. In the second half, it was more defensive work. (Eder) Militao, (Dean) Huijsen, (Alvaro) Carreras and (Dani) Carvajal when he came on were very good. But it was a magnificent performance from the whole team."
