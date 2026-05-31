Will Vinicius Jr stay at Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho? ‘Strong signs’ update on Brazilian forward’s future plans following Champions League clash with the ‘Special One’

Mourinho has reportedly signed a three-year deal to return to the Madrid dugout, a move that remains contingent on Florentino Perez winning the upcoming presidential election on June 7. While the "Special One" is a proven winner in the Spanish capital, his reappointment raises immediate questions regarding his compatibility with the club's current talisman, Vinicius, following their public disagreement earlier this year.

The tension dates back to a Champions League knockout clash in February when Mourinho, then managing Benfica, found himself at odds with the Brazil international. The narrative of Mourinho's second spell will undoubtedly be dominated by how he manages the 25-year-old, whose status as the club's premier talent has been challenged both by internal salary negotiations and the arrival of global stars like Kylian Mbappe.