AFP
'He made a mistake' - Vincent Kompany laughs off Bayern Munich youngster's tactical criticism after narrow Bundesliga win
Bischof points to counter-pressing failures
Despite securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday, the post-match atmosphere at Bayern Munich was dominated by an unexpected tactical debate. Speaking to Sky Sport after the final whistle, 20-year-old Bischof did not hold back in his assessment of why the reigning champions struggled to dominate the contest.
The young star claimed that the side had moved away from their fundamental principles during the match. "We're simply not doing the small basics anymore," Bischof told the broadcaster. "That counter-pressing directly after losing the ball is something we're missing a bit. I noticed that from the sideline. That's why we end up making the long runs - and concede so many goals."
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Kompany dismisses young player's error
When Kompany took his turn at the interview table shortly after, the Belgian was met with Bischof’s comments. After initially laughing at the situation, the head coach was firm in his disagreement with the player's public analysis of the game's tactical flow.
“No, of course not," Kompany replied when asked if he agreed with the youngster. "The young player made a mistake in this interview. You can't do a counter-press a hundred times if you have a ball loss or a quick ball loss. The problem is not the intention for the counter-pressing, otherwise I would see that in training and also say: You can't win a game like that."
A matter of patience rather than pressing
Kompany suggested that the issues Bayern faced in Wolfsburg were more psychological than tactical, pointing toward a lack of composure in the final third during the early stages of the game. He argued that the team’s frustration grew when they failed to secure an early lead, leading to a loss of structure.
Expanding on his view, Kompany added: "It’s about the fact that you perhaps don’t always have to feel like you have to score three or four goals in the first 10-15 minutes and then the others are just lying on the ground. That doesn't happen like that. We started well for 10 minutes, then lost our patience a bit and then it just becomes more difficult."
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Private showdown expected on the bus
While the disagreement played out live on television, Kompany maintained a light-hearted demeanor and made it clear that while he disagreed with the delivery, he didn't hold a grudge against the player. However, he confirmed that he would be addressing the matter personally with Bischof before the team returned to Munich.
With a smile, the former Manchester City captain noted that he would "definitely" speak with Bischof about the remarks, expressing hope that the player would review his own interview on the team bus. "I’m sure that in a few years he will say exactly the same thing," Kompany concluded, suggesting that experience would eventually change the youngster's perspective on such tactical matters.