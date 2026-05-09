Harry Kane stumbles after Wolfsburg player damages penalty spot as Michael Olise rescues Bayern Munich in narrow Bundesliga win

The biggest talking point of the first half arrived in the 36th minute when Konstantinos Koulierakis fouled Olise inside the box. Kane stepped up to take the spot-kick, having converted all 24 of his previous attempts in the German top flight. Surprisingly, the England captain dragged his effort wide of the right-hand post, marking his first-ever penalty miss in the Bundesliga.

The miss was shrouded in controversy as television replays appeared to show Jeanuël Belocian apparently deliberately trampling the penalty spot before the kick was taken. Kane seemed to lose his footing slightly as he made contact with the ball, leading to questions about whether the pitch had been manipulated. The failure to convert preserved the deadlock heading into the interval, despite Bayern's territorial dominance.



