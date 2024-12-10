Vincent Kompany makes strong Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi point as Bayern Munich boss rubbishes Toni Kroos' claim Bundesliga giants have become 'dependent' on Jamal Musiala
Vincent Kompany has used Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to rubbish claims from Toni Kroos that Bayern Munich are “dependent” on Jamal Musiala.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Exciting forward starring for Bundesliga giants
- Suggested that they rely too much on him
- Top teams always have talismanic figures