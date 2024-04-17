VIDEO: Rob McElhenney brings baseball to Wrexham! Phil Parkinson roped in for hilarious MLB World Tour advert alongside American TV host Jimmy Kimmel
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has brought his love of baseball to the club in a hilarious new advert featuring Phil Parkinson and Jimmy Kimmel.
- McElhenney shares his passion for baseball with Wrexham
- Brings mascots to home game at STōK Cae Ras
- London Series coming to UK in June