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Video: Portuguese wizardry has propelled Al-Nasr closer to a potential double after netting two goals against Al-Akhdoud

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Al-Alamy is extending its lead at the summit of the 2025–2026 Roshen Professional League standings.

Al-Nassr maintained their strong Saudi Roshen League form, recording a 2–0 win over Al-Akhdoud on Matchday 28. The champions-elect dominated proceedings in both halves to secure the three points.

The win takes Al-Nassr to 73 points, keeping the title race alive as the campaign enters its closing stages.

Al-Akhdoud, meanwhile, remain on 16 points in 17th place, leaving them in the relegation zone with crucial matches still to come in the battle to avoid the drop.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 16th minute, with compatriot João Félix adding the second goal just two minutes after the restart.

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    Ronaldo cracks the code

    Al-Akhdoud started cautiously, sitting deep, yet Cristiano Ronaldo still carved out an opening. On 15 minutes, he ghosted into space behind the defence, collected Nواف بوشل’s pass and slotted home the game’s first goal.

    The Portuguese forward drifted from deep, slipped into the space behind Al-Akhdoud’s defence, and calmly finished Nawaf Boushel’s pass to break the deadlock in the 15th minute.

    Read also... Video: Another goal brings Ronaldo closer to Hamdallah’s historic achievement

    The goal took his tally to 24, placing him third in the Roshen League scoring charts behind Al-Qadisiyah’s Mexican striker Julian Quionnes (26) and Al-Ahli Jeddah’s Englishman Ivan Toney (27).





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    A relentless assault

    Al-Nassr maintained relentless pressure on the opposition defence in the first half, creating several chances that underscored their intent to strike early.

    In the 27th minute, French winger Kingsley Coman unleashed a thunderous effort that flashed just wide of the post, the first serious warning to the opposition goal, before the team immediately resumed its wing-based assault.

    Two minutes later, Sadio Mané delivered a dangerous cross into the box, yet João Félix could not connect properly and the ball drifted out for a corner.

    Moments later, Cristiano Ronaldo unleashed a thunderous effort that the goalkeeper palmed away, then followed up in the 40th minute with a fierce left-footed drive that seemed destined for the corner until a defender’s desperate block. only for a defender to deflect it away.

    Al-Nassr’s sustained pressure left the visitors’ rearguard under siege, with threats arriving from both deep and the flanks.

  • Portuguese charm

    Al-Nassr started the second half at a blistering pace, showing clear attacking intent to extend their lead. Their defence, however, looked unsettled.

    In the 47th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo triggered a swift counter-attack, delivering a pinpoint key pass to Sadio Mané on the left.

    Mané delivered a precise left-wing cross that Coman met with a powerful header, crashing the ball against the left post. The rebound fell kindly for Félix, who calmly slotted home the second goal as Al-Nassr’s bench erupted in celebration.



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    Economic performance and timid attacks

    Al-Nasr began the second half content to sit on their two-goal cushion, adopting a cautious approach to protect their lead. Al-Akhdoud, looking to claw their way back in, launched sporadic forays forward that lacked genuine cutting edge.

    In the 57th minute, Pedrosa let fly with a powerful shot from distance that curled just wide of Al-Nasr’s left-hand post, Al-Akhdoud’s first serious effort of the half.

    In the 65th minute, Gökhan Göl rose to meet a cross and headed it, but the ball took a strange trajectory and drifted wide of Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Matheus’s goal.

    Al-Nassr’s Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus made several substitutions ten minutes from time, withdrawing Cristiano Ronaldo as a precaution.

    In the 86th minute, Sadio Mané fired a shot that skimmed just wide of the right-hand post, and moments later Abdulelah Al-Omari sent a header across the face of goal (86’).

  • Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Nasr are closing in on their title dream

    Al-Nassr extended their winning run in the Saudi Roshen League, firming up their spot at the summit and restoring a five-point buffer over Al-Hilal with only six rounds left.

    Al-Nassr now need four wins from their final six outings to clinch the crown, and the team remains fully focused as the finish line approaches.

    The eagerly awaited Matchday 32 showdown with Al-Hilal on 7 May could prove decisive: victory in that game would effectively crown Al-Nassr champions should they maintain their current form.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Damac FC crest
Damac FC
DHA
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA