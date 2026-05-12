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VIDEO: Comical 98th-minute own goal from Al-Nassr goalkeeper keeps Cristiano Ronaldo waiting on Saudi Pro League title after dramatic draw with Al-Hilal
Disastrous error delays title party
Al-Nassr have been forced to put their championship celebrations on hold after dropping points in a crucial clash. The hosts dominated early proceedings and took a deserved lead when defender Mohamed Simakan capitalised on a loose ball from a corner to score in the 37th minute. The 1-1 draw leaves Al-Nassr five points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League, though Al-Hilal have two games remaining. Fans had been waiting for this moment since 2019, but the official crowning ceremony must now wait until the final matchday.
Ronaldo frustrated despite family support
Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening despite receiving immense encouragement from the stands. Substituted after 83 minutes for Abdullah Al-Hamdan, the forward managed just one shot on target and narrowly missed out on a spectacular long-range goal that was brilliantly saved by Yassine Bounou. The Saudi Pro League’s official social media highlighted the positive atmosphere before the late collapse, sharing footage of his partner Georgina Rodriguez and son cheering, accompanied by the caption: "Family + fans = perfect support for the 🐐". Although he sits third in the Golden Boot race with 26 goals this season - an award he won in the past two campaigns - his primary focus remains securing team silverware.
Late mix up costs crucial points
The match was defined by missed opportunities and a costly late lapse in concentration. Earlier in the game, Karim Benzema had a goal ruled out for offside after a Video Assistant Referee review. Al-Nassr also saw Kingsley Coman squander a crucial one-on-one chance which could have secured the victory. Instead, in the eighth minute of stoppage time, an Al-Hilal player launched a powerful throw-in into the penalty area. A clear miscommunication between Brazilian goalkeeper Bento and his team-mate Inigo Martínez led to the ball slipping through his grasp and rolling into the net.
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Silverware and World Cup dreams await
Al-Nassr face a defining week chasing a historic double. They contest the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka on Saturday before Thursday's league decider against Damac FC. For Ronaldo, winning these trophies is the priority before targeting 1,000 career goals - currently holding 971 - and preparing for next summer's World Cup with the Portugal national team.