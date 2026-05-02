VIDEO: Watch Mohamed Salah's reaction as he's shown clip of Pep Guardiola & Erling Haaland revealing what they really think of Liverpool star

In the video, Guardiola admitted Salah’s pace and positioning regularly troubled his defensive structure. “He was a headache,” the City manager told Sky Sports while discussing the Egyptian’s influence.

"It was a headache. I think for the way we played Man City, it was perfect for them," Guardiola said. "Space in behind and having incredible deliveries with [Trent] Alexander-Arnold, with [Andrew] Robertson, an incredible, legend player."

"And been the biggest, biggest rival. I admire a lot all of them. The amount of consistency year by year, during many, many years, Salah, Robertson, all these players. I think they deserve my huge respect, to give this place, this world of football, a better place."

Haaland, who has often competed with Salah for the Premier League’s top scorer honours, also acknowledged the forward’s impact.

"Look at what he's been doing as well," the Norwegian said. "The goals he scored, let's start with that. I don't know how many goals, but it's been a few and a few important as well. And lots against us as well, which has been a bit frustrating at times. But to compete with him as well has been amazing. I'm lucky to have his shirt at home."