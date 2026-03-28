VIDEO: Selfies galore as Lionel Messi is surrounded by Mauritania players & staff after Argentina friendly win

The friendly match between Argentina and Mauritania in Buenos Aires ended with a peculiar scene on the pitch of La Bombonera involving Messi. After Mauritania managed the noteworthy feat of scoring against the world champions with a last-minute goal, the referee blew the final whistle to seal the victory for Lionel Scaloni's side. Members of the Mauritania coaching staff then ignored protocol and ran to where Messi was located to take photos with the Argentine idol before he could be escorted away by stadium security. Surrounded by cameras, lights, mobile phones, and people trying to get close, Messi was content enough to pose for those looking for the best angle for a photo they will treasure for a lifetime.