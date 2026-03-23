Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Jude Bellingham impressively conducts interview in Spanish for almost two minutes as Real Madrid star discusses injury return
Bellingham gives fluent Spanish interview after derby win
Bellingham made his highly anticipated comeback during a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Replacing Arda Guler in the 75th minute, the 22-year-old stepped back onto the Bernabeu pitch to a rapturous ovation. However, it was his post-match actions that truly stunned supporters. Speaking directly to RMTV without an interpreter, he showcased remarkable fluency during an interview lasting almost two minutes. Historically, English players have struggled to adapt to foreign languages, but the former Birmingham City youngster is proving to be a rare exception, cementing his deep connection with the club's passionate fanbase.
Frustration of injury and team form
The primary focus of the conversation was his sheer relief at returning following a muscle issue. Reflecting on the emotional toll, the midfielder was honest about his struggle. "Very long. Seven weeks. I was sad for a long time, but now I’m happy because I’m back training with my teammates," he said. "Just like in the other games, the team are playing incredibly well right now; defending and attacking very well. As always, but especially in the last two or three games, and that’s why we’re winning so much."
Jude praises Valverde and Vini Jr
While the squad dealt with multiple fitness issues, he highlighted the immense contributions of Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde, stating: "Incredible. In tough times, these two always find a way to step up and help the team. During periods when we’ve had a lot of injuries, they’ve always helped the team. Fede is a great example of attitude, and Vini is an example of how to bounce back from a difficult time. What they’re doing right now is incredible." He also touched upon the unique power of the home supporters: "The atmosphere was incredible. The fans on nights like this are always incredible. This atmosphere helps us a lot, and that’s why the team’s effort is so high. Especially in derbies, or against City, all the players really feel the fans’ support when they’re here at the Bernabeu."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Bellingham?
Following his successful club return, Bellingham will now join the England national team for the upcoming international break. Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel has included the dynamic midfielder in his latest squad for two crucial friendly matches. England are set to face Uruguay on March 27 before taking on Japan four days later. These fixtures serve as vital preparation for the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup, which will take place this June across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.