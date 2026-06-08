VIDEO: ‘Tricks from the GOAT!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo teaching his children how to showboat as Georgina Rodriguez captures garden masterclass on camera
A masterclass in the Ronaldo Chop
As Portugal continues its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one of the most talked-about images involving Ronaldo in recent hours did not come from a national team training session or a press conference. It came from the backyard of his home. In a video shared by Georgina Rodriguez, the Portuguese forward can be seen teaching his son Mateo how to perform one of the signature moves that helped define his career.
Dressed casually and barefoot on the grass, father and son shared a moment that quickly resonated with fans. Cristiano carefully explained every detail of the famous 'Ronaldo Chop', the move that allowed him to leave defenders behind in some of the biggest competitions in world football for more than a decade. The technical breakdown showed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still as sharp as ever when it comes to the mechanics of showboating.
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Lessons for the next generation
What stood out was Cristiano's apparent comfort with sharing that lesson in front of millions of people on social media. As Mateo attempted to replicate the movement, Ronaldo corrected details involving timing, body positioning, and reading an opponent's reactions, all elements that became trademarks of his game throughout his career. It wasn't just about flicking the ball; it was a full tutorial on the art of deception.
That natural confidence led many fans to view the moment as a playful warning to future rivals. Not because Ronaldo was revealing a hidden secret, but because it reflected the mindset of a player who has never felt the need to hide his strengths.
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup history beckons for CR7
Ronaldo is already with Portugal as the team prepares for the 2026 World Cup, a tournament that will mark his sixth appearance on football's biggest stage. At 41, Ronaldo continues to defy age, but questions persist regarding his role in the starting XI. Despite failing to score at Euro 2024 and contributing just one goal in the 2022 World Cup, CR7 remains the captain and a focal point for Roberto Martinez. Portugal get their World Cup campaign underway with a clash against DR Congo on June 17.