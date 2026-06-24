VIDEO: Awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo snaps at Lionel Messi question & hits out at 'very harsh' criticism after historic two-goal World Cup display for Portugal

The Portugal captain did not hold back after leading his country to a 5-0 win, admitting that the lead-up to the game had been fueled by negativity. Following a frustrating goalless opener against DR Congo, the 41-year-old found himself under the microscope, with many suggesting his time at the elite level had finally come to an end.

"It was a very tough and difficult week, with public opinion being very harsh on all the players, especially on me and the coach [Roberto Martinez]," Ronaldo told reporters. "But I don't mind. I've been in this profession for 23 years now, and whenever things go well, 'Cristiano is doing great,' but when they go badly, 'Cristiano is retired, he's too old.' It will always be like that. But we responded well today."

He added: "The most important thing is the team, being united with them. We can't control the rest that comes from outside. We know that when we don't win, we get attacked, especially me."



