VIDEO: 'Is he playing for Wales?' - Craig Bellamy shuts down reporter's Mohamed Salah-themed question in awkward press conference moment

The Dragons’ boss proved he has lost none of his trademark fire as he prepared his squad for their high-stakes World Cup qualifier play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina. During Wednesday's media duties, what should have been a standard tactical preview took a sharp turn towards Premier League transfer gossip.

With the footballing world still reeling from the official confirmation that Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season, a reporter appeared to try to gauge Bellamy's thoughts on the Egyptian's Anfield legacy. However, the former Reds striker was having none of it, protecting the sanctity of his international camp with a sharp rebuttal.