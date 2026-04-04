Video: A blow from an old foe… Rodri’s dagger strikes at the heart of Vinícius

When the Real Madrid star came on in the 59th minute, the Mallorca fans began chanting against him, as is often the case in many Spanish stadiums.

The rivalry between him and Real Mallorca’s Pablo Mafio also flared up again, with the pair clashing verbally and physically on more than one occasion.

Read also: City remind Liverpool of their disastrous season

Read also: On the ruins of Liverpool... Haaland achieves an exceptional feat

The newspaper Marca reported: “Mafio, the Spanish player of Argentine origin, was constantly on the lookout for Vinícius and never took long to find him. In ‘Viní’s’ first game against Mafio, he was forced to concede a corner, but the referee awarded a goal kick, prompting the Real Madrid player to protest.”

It added: “That was enough for Mafio to start the verbal confrontation, telling the Brazilian player, ‘There you go, talking’.”

Marca continued: “He said something along those lines to him, whilst gesturing with his hand to indicate the movement of the ball.”