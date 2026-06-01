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Is Victor Osimhen Premier League-bound? Transfer admission from Nigeria coach sparks lively debate regarding Galatasaray striker’s next move
Nigeria boss confirms summer move
The race for Osimhen’s signature has been reignited after Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle confirmed that the striker is in the process of negotiating a move away from Galatasaray. The 27-year-old was a notable omission from the Super Eagles' latest squad for their friendly against Poland, with his manager opting to let the forward settle his domestic future.
Speaking in a press conference regarding the absence of his star man, Chelle stated: “We miss two players because Victor Osimhen maybe he is about to change club, so I prefer he stays at home because if he plays and is not at 100 percent is not good. For Lookman he is very tired and Atletico [Madrid] ask us to excuse him.” These words have immediately put Europe's elite on notice as the summer window approaches.
- Getty/GOAL
Premier League dream and Manchester United links
While interest in Osimhen is widespread, a move to England has long been discussed as the ultimate destination for the former Lille man. Manchester United have been frequently linked with his signature, and club legend Patrice Evra recently urged the Red Devils to make a move. United already have Benjamin Sesko on their books after a £74 million ($100m) move in 2025, but the lure of a proven goalscorer like Osimhen might be too much to ignore. The Nigerian has been a consistent threat throughout his career, and his style has frequently been compared to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. With Michael Carrick now at the helm permanently at Old Trafford, the search for firepower is very much underway.
The bitter Napoli fallout and Serie A interest
Returning to Italy also remains a possibility, despite the acrimonious way Osimhen’s time at Napoli came to an end. The striker previously opened up on the breakdown of his relationship with the Partenopei, sensationally claiming that the club treated him "like a dog" following a controversial social media incident. Despite leading them to their first Scudetto in over three decades, the rapport was permanently damaged by a club-sanctioned TikTok video.
Juventus and Roma are reportedly monitoring the situation closely as they look to bolster their attacking options. The Bianconeri have been admirers of the forward for several years and previously held talks with his representatives before he opted for Istanbul. However, a potential return to Serie A is complicated by clauses in his Galatasaray deal that were designed to prevent him from joining Napoli's direct domestic rivals before late 2027.
- AFP
Leaving a legacy in Istanbul
If Osimhen does depart Galatasaray this summer, he will do so having left an indelible mark on Turkish football. Since joining the Super Lig giants in 2024, he has been nothing short of a revelation. The Nigerian frontman has netted 59 goals and registered 16 assists in just 74 competitive appearances across all competition, firing the club to two Super Lig titles and one Turkish Cup trophy.
His time in Istanbul allowed him to rediscover his spark after the toxic end to his Naples career, but the 27-year-old remains a striker at the peak of his powers who deserves to be testing himself in the Champions League every week. Whether it is Old Trafford, the Olimpico, or a return to Turin, the coming weeks will determine where one of Africa's greatest modern exports will spend his prime years.