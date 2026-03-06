Getty Images Sport
Guglielmo Vicario 'might've been thinking about Juventus move' during Crystal Palace loss as Tottenham willing to sell goalkeeper for just £17m amid relegation fears
- Getty Images Sport
Juventus identify Vicario as the solution
Juventus are believed to be leading the charge for the former Empoli man as they plan a total overhaul of their goalkeeping department. The Bianconeri are desperate for stability between the sticks following a string of high-profile blunders from No.1 Michele Di Gregorio.Tuttosportreports that "preliminary contact has already been made with the player’s representatives to discuss a summer transfer", with the Italian giants viewing a £17m (€20m) asking price as entirely affordable.
Is Vicario already dreaming of Juve?
Tottenham's struggles have left the squad in turmoil, further exacerbated by a demoralising 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace that has raised serious questions about the club's top-flight status. Indeed, Tuttosport goes as far as suggesting that Vicario's attention "might've been teleported to Turn" while the game was taking place, given the nature of the dismal result and mounting speculation about his future.
Pressure mounts on Igor Tudor
While transfer talk swirls around Vicario, the immediate concern for Tottenham is their precarious position in the Premier League table. The defeat to Crystal Palace highlighted the defensive frailties that have plagued the team all season. Tudor, who stepped in to steady the ship, has found the task far more difficult than anticipated, and the instability has fueled speculation that stars like Vicario are looking for an escape route.
- AFP
Inter join the race
Juventus aren't the only ones keeping a watchful eye on Vicario's situation, as Serie A rivals Inter have also been linked with a move. The Nerazzurri are preparing for life after veteran Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, whose contract is set to expire in June. Tuttosport claims Inter see Vicario as an ideal summer transfer target. This could spark a summer-long tug-of-war between the two Italian giants for his signature as Spurs prepare for a potentially huge squad overhaul.
Advertisement