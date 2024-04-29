Lindsey Horan USWNT 2024Getty
Jamie Spencer

USWNT captain Lindsey Horan beaten to Player of the Season award in France by PSG star Tabitha Chawinga

Lindsey HoranTabita ChawingaLyonParis Saint GermainUSADivision 1Women's football

The 2023-24 D1 Arkema Player of the Season award goes to PSG forward Tabitha Chawinga, beating Lyon midfielder Lindsey Horan to the prize.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • D1 Arkema Player of the Season named
  • Horan nominated with Chawinga & Geyoro
  • USWNT captain named in Team of the Season
Article continues below

Editors' Picks