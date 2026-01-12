Alyssa Thompson GFXGOAL
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson leads the way for Chelsea FC as Lindsey Heaps’ Denver Summit move steals headlines

GOAL looks at the top USWNT performances abroad, from Thompson's one-touch tap-in finish to Heaps' signing with NWSL expansion side Denver Summit FC.

By the end of 2025, it felt as if the National Women’s Soccer League was bracing for an exodus. One by one, some of its biggest stars were exploring opportunities abroad, reinforcing the sense that Europe’s pull was only growing stronger.

Then, on the second Monday of the new year, Lindsey Heaps flipped the script.

The U.S. women’s national team captain sent shockwaves through the sport by signing with Denver Summit FC, the NWSL’s newest expansion side, cutting directly against the prevailing narrative of stars heading overseas. At a moment when the league appeared to be losing ground, Heaps chose to come home.

The move makes sense on several levels. A Colorado native, Heaps is at a stage in her career where legacy matters as much as silverware - and she already has plenty of that. NWSL championships, MVP honors, four Division 1 Féminine titles, a UEFA Women’s Champions League crown, and a Coupe de France Féminine medal have all come her way. While she won’t officially join Summit FC until the conclusion of her season in France, the significance of the decision is immediate and monumental for the league.

Across the Atlantic, meanwhile, the USWNT contingent abroad continued to shine. In England, Alyssa Thompson was electric for Chelsea, scoring the Blues’ third goal and tormenting defenders down the left flank. Four of her five goals this season have come in the WSL, with no Chelsea player finding the net more often.

Elsewhere, Naomi Girma helped Chelsea secure a clean sheet, while the future of teammate Cat Macario remains uncertain, rounding out a busy and productive weekend for Americans overseas. GOAL looks at the biggest storylines from around the world in the latest USWNT Abroad...

  • Alyssa Thompson Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Thompson becoming a WSL force

    Thompson continues to command attention across the WSL. After signing with Chelsea last September, she has wasted little time carving out a role with the Blues.

    On Sunday, Thompson’s one-touch finish helped push Chelsea to a 3-0 lead against West Ham. The Blues would ultimately score five times, and now, Thompson’s five WSL goals are the most on the Chelsea squad this season.

    After her 15th appearance, Thompson said, “I’m super happy. I feel like it was a good result for us and a great way to start the second half of the season.” She added that her chemistry on the left wing alongside Sandy Baltimore continues to grow.

    “My relationship with Sandy is really developing on the pitch. I think we are working well together. She’s a great player, so it’s easy to play with her.”

    Thompson and the Blues next face Crystal Palace on Saturday, Jan. 17.

  • Lindsey Heaps Lyon Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Heaps returns home to Denver

    On Monday, Heaps made headlines with her homecoming signing for NWSL expansion side Denver Summit FC. The midfielder has been with OL Lyonnes since 2022, following a highly successful spell with the Portland Thorns that included two NWSL Shields and an NWSL championship.

    “I’m incredibly excited to come home to Colorado and join Denver Summit FC,” Heaps said in the club's press release. “This club represents something special, not just for the league, but for this community and for the next generation of players growing up here. I’m fully committed to finishing the season strong with OL Lyonnes, and I can’t wait to begin this next chapter in Denver this summer.”

    Since moving to France, Heaps has continued to add to her resume, winning a UEFA Women’s Champions League title and three Division 1 Féminine titles with the Lyonnes. Across club and international play, she has scored 114 overall goals in her club career.

    Heaps will remain with OL Lyonnes through the conclusion of the current season and is expected to join Summit FC ahead of the second half of the 2026 NWSL campaign.

  • Naomi Girma Chelsea 2025Getty

    Girma holds down defensive duties

    Girma started at center back for the Blues and helped them cement a 5-0 statement over West Ham United on Sunday. Girma, who spent much of 2025 in and out of the starting lineup for Chelsea, looked like a veteran in the back over the weekend, keeping West Ham off the board and helping her side maintain 65 percent possession. Defensively, the Hammers were held to just one shot on goal - a clear nod to Girma's impact. Chelsea, on the other hand, had 26 shots and 10 on target. 

    Girma was also not included in Hayes' January camp roster due to the FIFA window, which will present an opportunity for some of the younger center backs to get some repetition in the backline, with both Girma and Sonnet left off the 26-player squad.

  • Catarina Macario Lily Woodham Chelsea Crystal Palace Women 2024-25Getty Images

    No Macario for Chelsea on Sunday

    Amidst the Macario transfer rumors to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor commented on Macario and Niamh Charles not suiting up for the Blues recent match against West Ham United.

    "It wasn’t a case of not risking them, but Cat and Niamh were probably not at their best level to perform in the game today," Bompastor said after the match. "So that's why we decided not to put them in the squad. They have different problems, but I don’t have any more clarity on their situation yet; hopefully, they will be back in the squad soon."

    Macario's last start for the Blues came in 2025 against Roma in a 6-0 victory. Macario was also left off of U.S. Women's National team head coach's January camp roster due to the FIFA window. 

