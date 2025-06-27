Juventus v Udinese - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT winger Tim Weah reportedly rejects Nottingham Forest move after Juventus came to agreement with English club over transfer

T. WeahNottingham ForestJuventus

Weah reportedly rejected a move to Forest after the Bianconeri and the English club came to an agreement over a transfer

  • Tim Weah reportedly turns down Nottingham Forest move
  • Had been linked with English club alongside Samuel Mbangula
  • Failed to agree personal terms after clubs reached agreement
