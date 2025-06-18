USMNT Transfers: Damion Downs garners Southampton interest, Yunus Musah to Napoli hits snag, Ricardo Pepi to Fulham?

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

The Summer of Soccer is fully underway, with the CONCACAF Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup both being played in the U.S. The USMNT opened their Gold Cup campaign with a dominant win over Trinidad and Tobago. Several Americans are playing in the Club World Cup, including the Juventus duo of Weston McKennie and Tim Weah.

At USMNT camp, newcomer Damion Downs - who missed the opener due to an illness - has been the subject of interest from clubs all around Europe. Reports surfaced last week that Southampton are monitoring his situation.

Another striker to watch this summer is Ricardo Pepi. Transfer speculation surfaced this week, as Premier League side Fulham is reportedly considering an approach. In Italy, it seemed all but certain that Yunus Musah was set to swap AC Milan for Napoli. However, there's been a snag in talks, and the deal is stalled.

Meanwhile, Brentford is set to promote 19-year-old goalkeeper Julian Eyestone to the senior team next year, as the former Duke University standout makes waves with the Premier League side. There's also a handful of potential moves on the cards involving prominent USMNT contributors, including Josh Sargent, midfielder Johnny Cardoso, and goalkeeper Matt Turner.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.