Noahkai Banks’ big decision: USMNT World Cup chance or Germany future - and the cost of choosing

There's no mystery as to why Banks is so coveted by American soccer fans. He's a top-level talent at a position of need, one that is in focus both now and over the next few years. There's a reason that Tim Ream, at age 38, is still very much involved with the team, and that's because, at the moment, the next generation has been unable to truly replace him at the international level.

There's so much to like about Banks' game, and so many reasons to be positive about where that game is trending as he develops. At 6-foot-4, he has the size to play at any level, and his defensive instincts seemingly improve by the week. He's also grown more confident this season with Augsburg, which has benefitted him both on and off the ball.

His confidence was also boosted by that first USMNT experience and by Mauricio Pochettino, in particular, who hailed Banks as one of the best center back prospects in the world.

"I was pretty nervous when I got into camp," Banks said in February. "I was 18 years old at that moment, so I thought that maybe the older guys would think, 'Who's that?' or 'What is he doing here?', but it was great, to be honest. It was incredible because players like [Christian] Pulisic, [Tim] Weah - they helped me a lot. My first experience has been great.

"Also working with Pochettino, I think he's one of the biggest coaches in the world. He has trained some of the best players of all time, so yeah, he helped me a lot in those 10 days."

For a teenager stepping into that environment, it could have gone very differently, but veteran leaders on the team eased his transition.

"The whole camp was great. The players, how they welcomed me, how they made my life easy, was very cool, to be honest," Banks explained. "Tim Ream, the first day of training, helped me a lot. He also plays my position, so he coached me a lot and helped me get into training and into the new tactics. Obviously, it was a bit new, but all the older guys at dinner said to come sit at their table. It was great."

Ahead of March camp, Banks was in focus. However, given the weight of the decision he is currently facing, he declined a call-up for friendlies against Belgium and Portugal. Pochettino isn't taking that as a rejection, though; instead, he hopes it's a temporary delay.

"[Assistant coach] Jesus Perez was talking to him in Augsburg," Pochettino said. "I was talking with him. We were talking on FaceTime, on Zoom. We have a great contact, and I really appreciate him... I hope for the USA that the decision will be for our side, because I think it's not only the present, but the future too. We want to support him, the whole federation. It's not about convincing, but we, the federation, really care about him."