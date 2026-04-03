Will USMNT star Chris Richards return to a Bayern Munich-sized club? Crystal Palace defender earns future prediction amid contract uncertainty

Richards was named U.S. Soccer Player of the Year for 2025. He told GOAL ahead of the current campaign when asked about the role Eagles coach Paddy McCarthy has played in his development: “He asked me, 'What do you want to do?' He was like, 'Do you want to captain your country? Do you want to play in the World Cup or do you just want to be a guy on a roster?' No, I want more. But he said that I need to prove it.

“He fully believed in me. 'Do you just want to be a guy that plays every few games, or do you want to be a captain?' I want to be captain, and he said, 'Well, show me'. It hurt, but it was something I had to learn. I'm glad I had that conversation because I don't think I'd be where I'm at now if we didn't. I don't know where I'd be right now.”

What he is now is a key component in well-oiled Crystal Palace and USMNT machines. His value to both of those causes is being recognised, allowing prominent roles to be taken up with club and country.

It has been reported for some time that contract talks are planned at Selhurst Park, but there has been no official word on an agreement being reached. That will concern Palace fans as Richards is preparing to grace the most prominent of shop windows this summer when another transfer window will be open.