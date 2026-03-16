'Absolutely unbelievable footballer' - Jack Grealish left in awe of Man Utd star

Interim manager Michael Carrick was quick to praise his talisman, while also addressing the ongoing speculation regarding the playmaker's future at the club. He stated: "In terms of the club and moving forward, it's difficult for me to get involved in too much of that. Bruno's definitely not someone we'd want to lose, I can say that, but the summer and beyond that, it's difficult for me to kind of go too far with that, but certainly, he's important for us and he's definitely not one we would want to lose. We’re delighted to have him. He’s proven over a period of time how impactful he is in the big moments."