'Unbelievable feeling' - Nico O'Reilly in dreamland after scoring twice to win Carabao Cup for Man City

Defeat for the north London outfit means their highly ambitious pursuit of a quadruple this season is officially over, though they remain strong contenders in three other major competitions. Unfortunately for their travelling supporters, they are still stuck on just two League Cup victories, the fewest among England's elite clubs. Conversely, this represents a ninth win in the competition for the victors, who have incredibly won nine out of the 10 finals they have contested since the tournament began in 1960. This victory importantly marks a return to the podium for the Manchester powerhouse following a barren year, reinvigorating the squad after their historic run of four consecutive Premier League titles culminated in 2024.