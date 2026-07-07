'Great deal of respect and gratitude' - U.S. Soccer to discuss future plans with Mauricio Pochettino after period of rest and reflection

When Pochettino signed on as USMNT boss in the fall of 2024, he did so on a contract that ran through this World Cup. Throughout his tenure, Pochettino has been linked with several European jobs and has openly stated his desire to return to the Premier League someday. However, he has also said he is open to staying on a USMNT coach if the situation was right after the World Cup.

Leading up to this summer's tournament, both Pochettino and U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson confirmed that the two sides had discussed the possibility of extending their relationship going forward.

"We've had a number of very long discussions around what the next four years could look like," Batson said in May. "We're excited, and they're excited, but, of course, we've got to focus on the summer, and we're doing that."

He added: "We have plans for renewals, we have plans for interims, and we have plans for replacements, because you never know what's going to happen. It's a global sport. There's lots going on, and so that's a standard part of us growing up as U.S. Soccer."



