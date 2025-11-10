Getty Images Sport
'We're two points behind!' - Robert Lewandowski not losing sight of Real Madrid as Barcelona capitalise on slip up from La Liga leaders
After sharing the spoils with Club Brugge in the Champions League mid-week, Barcelona are back on track with a sensational win over Celta Vigo. Lewandowski, who warmed the bench in the last two games after his recovery, got a place in the starting lineup against Celta and helped the Catalans thwart the home team with a brilliant hat-trick. In the 10th minute, he netted his first goal from the spot, though it was cancelled out a minute later by Sergio Carreira's equaliser for Celta. In the 37th minute, Barca earned their second of the evening through the Polish ace's prowess, only to concede an equaliser six minutes later. The first half ended 3-2 with Lamine Yamal's late goal and Barca went on to limit Celta's attacking force before the 37-year-old netted his third of the game in the 73rd minute.
Lewandowski happy with reducing deficit
Courtesy of the win, and Madrid's 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu, Barca are now just three points behind their Clasico rivals. Winner of the matchball in the Celta game, Lewandowski cited the same to the media. He said: "Yes, we're very happy to win a game here 2-4. It's always difficult for us to play in Vigo, but the most important thing is that we won and we're now two points [sic] behind Real Madrid. In the second half we had the game more under control. In the first half I think Celta scored some very easy goals. At half-time, we talked about what we can improve, how we could play better. The fourth goal was very important in allowing us to play with more patience and composure.
Barca will now have 12 days to prepare for their next game, as the international break brings a cooling period for Flick's squad. The Polish lynchpin believes this break will allow the team to resume action with renewed energy. He claimed: "After this game we can analyse what we can improve, both defensively and offensively. Now we have two weeks to disconnect from the team, but I hope that when we return we can play much better."
Flick happy to have Lewandowski back
The former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund star's treble takes him to seven goals from just nine La Liga games so far this season. It was the veteran's fourth start of the campaign, having been seen his role under coach Hansi Flick reduced. Lewandowski's contract at the Catalan club will expire at the end of the season and it is not clear if he will be offered a contract extension. Recent reports stated that his agent has held talks with AC Milan over a possible free transfer, with the Rossoneri interested in uniting him with former Clasico rival Luka Modric.
Flick recently heaped praise on him following his return from injury, telling reporters: "I don't know what's in his DNA, but he recovers in three weeks from injuries that should last five... When Lewandowski and [Dani] Olmo returned, training was different. The level rose considerably, as did that of the younger players. We need these players to reach our full potential. And that takes time. It's not just about winning, but about understanding the situation and managing it."
Tough challenges for Barca after international break
After the international break, Barca will take on Athletic Club in La Liga, followed by a visit to London to face Enzo Maresca's Chelsea in the Champions League. It is going to be a vital continental clash with the teams level on seven points after four games. They will round off the month with a La Liga clash against Alaves before kicking off December with a home game against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.
