Bayern Munich aim to sign younger brother of wonderkid Lennart Karl amid 17-year-old's rapid rise to stardom

Lennart Karl has arguably been the breakout star of the season for Bayern Munich, breaking records with his six goals across the Bundesliga and Champions League so far this term. The 17-year-old has not only forced his way into Vincent Kompany’s plans but has also dominated headlines with his prolific goalscoring and his candid, unfiltered interviews. However, it appears that one member of the Karl family might not be enough for the Bundesliga leaders.

According to new reports from Sky Sport in Germany and Bild, Bayern are actively working to bring Lennart’s younger brother, Vincent, to the Bayern Campus. The Bavarian giants are keen to secure the services of the youngster, who is currently developing his trade within the youth academy of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Vincent is currently listed in the U13 squad at the Frankfurt academy and is regarded by scouts as a "top talent" in his own right. The prospect of securing a second highly-rated sibling has appealed to the Bayern hierarchy, who are looking to capitalise on the current momentum surrounding the family name.