AFP
Bayern Munich aim to sign younger brother of wonderkid Lennart Karl amid 17-year-old's rapid rise to stardom
Double trouble in Bavaria
Lennart Karl has arguably been the breakout star of the season for Bayern Munich, breaking records with his six goals across the Bundesliga and Champions League so far this term. The 17-year-old has not only forced his way into Vincent Kompany’s plans but has also dominated headlines with his prolific goalscoring and his candid, unfiltered interviews. However, it appears that one member of the Karl family might not be enough for the Bundesliga leaders.
According to new reports from Sky Sport in Germany and Bild, Bayern are actively working to bring Lennart’s younger brother, Vincent, to the Bayern Campus. The Bavarian giants are keen to secure the services of the youngster, who is currently developing his trade within the youth academy of Eintracht Frankfurt.
Vincent is currently listed in the U13 squad at the Frankfurt academy and is regarded by scouts as a "top talent" in his own right. The prospect of securing a second highly-rated sibling has appealed to the Bayern hierarchy, who are looking to capitalise on the current momentum surrounding the family name.
A shared dream
The speculation regarding Vincent’s potential move to Munich has been fuelled by comments made by Lennart himself. During a recent visit to the "Burgsinn" fan club - a traditional winter duty for Bayern stars - the winger was asked about the possibility of sharing the pitch with his brother one day.
Lennart did not hide his enthusiasm for the idea, describing it as a major personal ambition, even if he acknowledged the significant age gap that currently separates them.
"Of course, it would be something very special to play with my brother," Lennart told the supporters in attendance. "But he is still young. It is very, very difficult for him because, of course, he always has to play with my name, he always has to endure it."
Mentoring the next generation
Lennart revealed that he takes an active role in his brother's development, offering advice as Vincent navigates the early stages of his career.
"He always steps on the gas," Lennart added. "I give him a lot of tips and he trains a lot already. But it is definitely a dream to play with him."
While Lennart has ascended to the first-team picture under Kompany, 14-year-old Vincent remains at the beginning of his journey. A move to the Bayern Campus would place him in the same academy structure as his brother.
- Getty Images Sport
Different paths off the pitch
While the brothers may soon share a club crest, their support networks currently differ. As Lennart’s career has progressed, he has enlisted the help of former Chelsea and Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Ballack to manage his affairs as an advisor.
In contrast, Vincent is still represented solely by his family. This "family advice" approach is standard for players of his age group.
The report comes at a time when Lennart Karl has attracted significant attention. The teenager recently apologised to club bosses for comments regarding a dream move to Real Madrid, before scoring twice in a 5-0 friendly victory over Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.
“FC Bayern is a very big club. It's a dream to play there,” Karl said. “But at some point, I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. That's my dream club, but that stays between us. Of course, Bayern is something very special and it's a lot of fun.”
